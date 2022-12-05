Raila to Reveal How He lost the August 9 Elections

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has stated that he will reveal how he was rigged out of the August 9 General elections.

Speaking on Sunday December 4 at Utawala in Nairobi, the Azimio leader revealed that they gathered enough evidence to showcase what transpired.

“We know what they did, how they did it, and who helped them do it. We shall reveal all that on Wednesday at Kamukunji grounds,” Raila said.

While noting that they will proceed with countrywide demonstrations, the former premier also accused President William Ruto of firing the principal secretaries allegedly to create room to hire his ‘own’ people.

“Principal secretaries are civil servants and those who are not wanted and if the government changes, they are fired,” he said.

“He has dismissed almost all principal secretaries, and then he brings discrimination. All these people he has brought are his tribe.” He added.

His move comes days after President William Ruto suspended the Cherera four IEBC commissioners.

In a gazette notice on Friday December 2, the Head of State formed a tribunal to investigate the four commissioners.

“Having received and considered the petition of the NA and in the exercise of the prerogative vested in the Head of State and Government by Article 251 of the Constitution, I William Samoei Ruto, President and Commander-in-Chief of the Kenya Defence Forces, do hereby direct that;

“The four are hereby suspended from office with immediate effect, and a tribunal to inquire into the matter be and is hereby appointed,” President Ruto stated in a Gazette notice.

