News

Raila Warns State Over Sale Of Kenya Pipeline

Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga has slammed the Kenya Kwanza government over the plan to sell 11 parastatals in a move meant to generate more revenue.

Speaking on Tuesday in Kisii, Raila singled out the Kenya Pipeline Corporation (KPC) and National Oil Corporation saying that their privatization would have adverse effects on the economy.

He claimed that the sale would see fuel prices skyrocket more than a hundred fold.

“They have announced their intention to sell government agencies, and among them is the Kenya Pipeline Corporation (KPC) and the National Oil Corporation,” said Raila. 

He added, “If the Kenya Pipeline Corporation falls into the hands of private individuals, the price of oil will skyrocket even a hundredfold. KPC is a strategic investment that should not be sold under any circumstances, but they want to sell it.”

The opposition leader at the same time saie the recent moves by the government are those of “a dying man clasping at straws.”

“They have been blaming Uhuru Kenyatta for their problems and that he left empty coffers, but it’s been one year, something should be happening. The Kenya Kwanza government has failed to deliver on its mandate to the people and that’s why it keeps increasing taxes,” Raila continued.

The National Treasury on Monday listed the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC), Kenya Literature Bureau (KLB), National Oil Corporation (NOC), Kenya Seed Company Ltd, Mwea Rice Mills and Western Kenya Rice Mills Ltd as some of the parastatal that will be put up for sale. 

Others are: Kenya Pipeline Corporation, New Kenya Cooperative Creameries, Kenya Vehicle Manufacturers Ltd, Rivatex East Africa Ltd and Numerical Machining Complex.

President William Ruto on October signed into law the Privatisation Bill, 2023 after being passed by the National Assembly.

