Raila Will Support My Bid This Time – Kalonzo Warms Up for Presidential Race

Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka has stated that he will run for president in the 2027 general election.

Kalonzo stated that he is optimistic that he will be elected as the sixth President with the backing of other Azimio co-principals.

He stated that ODM head Raila Odinga has indicated that he will back his campaign as the Alliance’s flag bearer this time after previously supporting him three times.

While speaking during a fundraiser in Yatta Machakos county, the former Vice President stated that the former Prime Minister Raila Odinga revealed that this time round he would support his bid to contest for the top seat.

“Raila has to support me this time round. During the 2022 polls, you told me to rally alone. Leaders came and told me to support Raila’s bid close to a week’s time to the ballot and I did exactly so and we are still together,” Kalonzo said.

“Our brother (Raila) spoke his mind and we are still walking together and we aren’t going back,” Kalonzo added.

Wiper Democratic Alliance, according to Kalonzo, has initiated a national membership recruitment drive in order to bolster the party’s numbers ahead of the next elections. This, he said, was one of the steps for consolidating national support for his presidential bid.

“There is a new spirit from Kyua today, you are the majority. County governments of Machakos, Makueni and Kitui are of Wiper Democratic Movements complete with Governors and Speakers. You need to move with speed so that beginning of the New Year 2024 in God’s grace, you start registering Wiper members to ensure that all join the party,” Kalonzo explained.

