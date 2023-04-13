Raila Won But Gave It Away – Ole Kanchory

Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga’s August 9,2022 election chief agent Saitabao Ole Kanchory now says that the former Prime Minister won the election but left it to be taken by President William Ruto.

In his new book titled ‘Why Baba is Not The 5th’, Kanchory says that Azimio lost the election due to lack of proper strategy and organization.

“Elections in Kenya are won nor lost; they’re taken. Baba gave it away. He won, yes, but he gave it away. Presidential elections are there for those who are prepared to take it. There has never been an election in Kenya in the last nearly 20 years that has been won, all of them have been taken,” said Kanchory.

According to Kanchory, the Azimio camp assumed they were automatic winners if the election since they had support from former President Uhuru Kenyatta.

He accused Raila and Narc Party leader Martha Karua of losing touch with their campaign team.

“Not once did Baba and Martha personally join our deliberations whether as national chief agents team, at the command centre or called to inquire the process,” Kanchory says.

He also said that he partly should take responsibility but argued he was the presidential candidate.

“I cannot extricate myself entirely from blame. However, I was not the candidate.

“If I had been given a bit of a free hand in terms of being allowed to carry my roles as the chief agent, I would have delivered Baba to State House,” he stated.

Kanchory further named former ICT Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru, former Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho, and retired President Uhuru Kenyatta’s brother, Muhoho Kenyatta as people to blame for Raila’s loss.

