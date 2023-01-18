Connect with us

News

Raila Won The 2022 Presidential Election With 8.1 Million Votes, Ruto 5.9 M – Jeremiah Kioni Alleges

Image file of Jubilee Party Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni

Jubilee Party Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni now claims that Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga won the August 9 General elections. 

Speaking on Wednesday January 18, Kioni claimed that a report by Vanguard Africa indicated that Raila Odinga garnered 8,170,355 votes representing 57.53% of the votes cast while President Ruto got 5,915,973 votes representing 41.66% of votes cast.

“What has been verified so far shows that Raila won the election with 8,170,355 votes representing 57.53 percent of the votes cast. Ruto got 5,915,973 votes representing 41.66 percent of the votes cast,” Kioni stated.

Kioni claimed that manipulation of the election results mostly occurred in the Mt Kenya region.

“Most of the manipulation that was done happened within the Mt.Kenya region,” he said.

Kioni went on to explain that the organization’s report, which he claims partners with pro-democracy leaders across Africa, shows that presidential results in 59% of the 290 constituencies cannot be confirmed with absolute certainty.

He also stated that Raila Odinga, the AU High Representative for Infrastructure Development in Africa, who is currently in South Africa, will make a comprehensive statement upon his return.

“We’ve seen that 59% of the constituencies cannot be verified with absolute certainty. What can be verified is, Raila Odinga won the elections with 8,170,355 votes representing 57.53% of the votes cast. Ruto got 5,915,973 votes, representing 41.66%” said Kioni.

“A casual peruse of the document; we have seen that at one point 144 constituencies had their results verified and often at times, those results are far from the results that were announced by IEBC,” he added.

