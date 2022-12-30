Raila’s Chief Agent Threatens to Sue Trevor Ombija Over Recent Interview

Former Chief Agent for the Azimio La Umoja presidential candidate Raila Odinga, Saitabao Ole Kanchory, has threatened to sue Citizen TV news anchor Trevor Ombija.

Kanchory took to his official Twitter account to announce his notice of intent to sue the journalist whom he accused of misquoting him on why the party lost in the August 9, General Elections.

Trevor had referred to Kanchory’s statements in a question posed to Raila during the interview on Citizen TV, in which he said the chief party agent indicated the fifth-time presidential candidate lost because of the party’s ‘disorganized campaigns and agents not getting paid’.

“Your chief agent Saitabao Ole Kanchory said that your campaign was disorganized, your command center didn’ t work and the agents were not paid, ” Trevor asked the former Prime Minister.

Kanchory has stated that the Royal Media Services journalist’s remarks were false and threatened to sue him if he did not apologize within seven days.

“My Xmas Holiday has been rudely interrupted by false & malicious claims by Trevor Ombija on Citizen TV that I said that Raila Odinga campaigns ‘ were disorganized & agents were not paid’ . Unless I receive a proportionate apology in 7 DAYS am suing, ” Kanchory wrote on his Twitter page.

In response to Ombija’s query, Raila Odinga stated that his campaign team was highly organized and that the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission was at fault (IEBC).

The Opposition chief asserted that the IEBC manipulated the election in favor of Kenya Kwanza candidate William Ruto and that former IEBC chair Wafula Chebukati should be punished and imprisoned.

In a prior interview with NTV, Ole Kanchory stated that Suna East Member of Parliament Junet Mohamed, Azimio Spokesperson Professor Makau Mutua, and former Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru were to blame for the election loss.

However Embakasi East Member of Parliament Paul Ongili alias Babu Owino defended Junet Mohamed by stating that he was being accused of something he was not responsible for.

