News

Raphael Tuju Recounts His Last Meeting With Magoha Before His Death 

By

Published

tuju pic 1 1200x900 1

Raphael Tuju

Former Cabinet Secretary Raphael Tuju has opened up about his last meeting with the late George Magoha before he passed on. 

According to Tuju, the former Education CS had complained about fatigue a day before he died. 

He says that the exhaustion was attributed to the burial plans of Magoha’s brother who had died in December 2022. 

“I was in this house on Monday afternoon when we were discussing the funeral arrangements of Prof. Nyabera, who is his brother,” Tuju said.

“He was fine, he told me he was exhausted but that could be attributed to the running up and down organizing for the burial of his brother whose body was arriving in the country,” he added. 

The former Jubilee Party Secretary General noted that Magoha did not show any sign of having health challenges. 

“He was in high spirits. We sat and talked and there was no indication whatsoever that he had any health threat,” he said.

He went on to say that Nyabera’s burial will go on as planned.

“As the program is concerned, the burial of Prof Nyabera will go on, on Saturday, January 28, 2023. In terms of Prof. George Magoha, the family will announce later by the family spokesperson who will be appointed.” He said

The former Rarieda MP further stated that the death of the former CS has shocked many people.

“The passing on of brother George Magoha is a reminder to all of us that we are a mere mortal. As a family, friends and colleagues we are devastated,” Tuju said.

Magoha passed away on Tuesday evening after suffering a cardiac arrest at the Nairobi Hospital.

Also Read: Details of Magoha’s Last Message to President William Ruto 

