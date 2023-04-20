Reconcile With Uhuru – Mutahi Tells President Ruto 

Political analyst Mutahi Ngunyi has advised President William Ruto to consider reconciling with his predecessor Uhuru Kenyatta.

In a statement via Twitter on Thursday April 20, Ngunyi asked the Head of State should forgive Uhuru for betrayal noting that the move would stabilise the country.

“Dear Ruto: To stabilize this country, make peace with Uhuru Kenyatta. Forgive him for betrayal. If the two of you unite, country will be safe. Under Uhuru, we waited too long to fix simple problems. I do NOT speak for Uhuru. But I know he has a beautiful soul.,” he stated.

Ruto fell out with his former boss in 2018 after the former President entered into a handshake agreement with Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga.

Uhuru also backed ODM leader’s presidency despite promising to support him during the 2022 general election.

Uhuru openly campaigned for Raila and even led an onslaught against his deputy and his associates.

The two leaders are however yet to reveal what led to their fallout.

Ngunyi at the same time asked President Ruto to tame DP Gachagua noting that he might destroy the Kenya Kwanza government.

“Gachagua has the heart of a lion, the brain of an ox, and the mouth of a parrot. Dear Ruto: Gachagua is a young bull with green horns. As a young bull, his hormones are pumping like a disco. He will destroy you. Or are you deliberately destroying him?” He posed.

