Reprieve For Kawira Mwangaza As Court Bars Her Impeachment

The High Court has thrown out the impeachment motion against Meru Governor Bishop Kawira Mwangaza, ruling that the county lawmakers did not follow the proper procedures.

The court stated in its ruling that the procedure used was flawed and threatened Governor Mwangaza’ s rights.

According to the judge, the court was obligated to protect the governor’ s rights during the impeachment process.

” It is the court’ s sole authority to deal with threatened violations before they occur and to grant appropriate reliefs, including conservatory orders, in accordance with Article 23 (3) of the constitution, ” the ruling stated.

“As a result, it is ordered that the impeachment motion dated November 21 by MCAs and scheduled for debate on November 30 at 10: 00 a. m. is flawed and is quashed, ” the judge added.

The ruling came as a relief to the embattled governor, who has been in the spotlight since her election for her contentious relationship with the county legislature.

Meru MCAs were set to debate the motion again before voting on whether to keep or dismiss the county boss.

They also accused her of abuse of office and nepotism in handling Meru County’ s affairs.

68 of 69 MCAs supported the motion, which was the culmination of a protracted tug of war between the two parties.

Furthermore, a group of Meru County residents supported the assembly’s motion to impeach their governor.

The residents contended that Bishop Mwangaza’ s refusal to allocate funds for the Ward Development Fund, as demanded by the MCAs, would deprive them of necessary development projects.

