Reprieve for Kioni & Murathe As Court Suspends ORPP’s Decision 

The Political Parties Disputes Tribunal (PPDT) has suspended the decision of the Office of the Registrar of Political Parties (ORPP) to ratify changes by the Jubilee Party National Executive Council (NEC).

PPDT chairperson Desma Nungo in his ruling on Thursday February 16 reinstated Jeremiah Kioni and David Murathe to their Jubilee party positions until a case that was filed before it is concluded.

“Pending inter partes hearing and determination of the application, interim conservatory orders are hereby issued staying the Respondent’s decision communicated vide the letter dated February 13, 2023, to the effect that the meeting was properly convened per the party constitution and further staying any consequential action by the Respondent towards effecting, adopting or ratifying the resolutions of the subject meeting,” the ruling read in part.

Nungo also directed the Registrar of political parties Anne Nderitu and Jubilee party deputy secretary general Joshua Kutunny to respond to the appeal by Kioni and Murathe within five days.

Kioni welcomed the ruling and condemned the attempt to restructure the party’s leadership.

“We want to thank those within the judiciary who still believe that there is a country and institutions must be seen to be free and fair,” Kioni noted.

The ruling came a day after the Registrar of Political Parties Anne Nderitu ruled that the meeting where Jubilee members resolved to depose Kioni and his colleagues was legal.

“This Office acknowledges receipt of your letter dated 10th February 2023 and received on February 13, 2023, at the Jubilee Party (JP) National Executive Council (NEC) meeting held on February 10, 2023.

“The Office has taken note of the contents of your submissions and the resolutions. It is also noted that the meeting was properly convened as per the party constitution.” Nderitu stated.

