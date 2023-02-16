Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Reprieve for Kioni & Murathe As Court Suspends ORPP’s Decision 

By

Published

kioni 1

The Political Parties Disputes Tribunal (PPDT) has suspended the decision of the Office of the Registrar of Political Parties (ORPP) to ratify changes by the Jubilee Party National Executive Council (NEC).

PPDT chairperson Desma Nungo in his ruling on Thursday February 16 reinstated Jeremiah Kioni and David Murathe to their Jubilee party positions until a case that was filed before it is concluded.

“Pending inter partes hearing and determination of the application, interim conservatory orders are hereby issued staying the Respondent’s decision communicated vide the letter dated February 13, 2023, to the effect that the meeting was properly convened per the party constitution and further staying any consequential action by the Respondent towards effecting, adopting or ratifying the resolutions of the subject meeting,” the ruling read in part. 

Nungo also directed the Registrar of political parties Anne Nderitu and Jubilee party deputy secretary general Joshua Kutunny to respond to the appeal by Kioni and Murathe within five days. 

Kioni welcomed the ruling and condemned the attempt to restructure the party’s leadership.

“We want to thank those within the judiciary who still believe that there is a country and institutions must be seen to be free and fair,” Kioni noted.

The ruling came a day after the Registrar of Political Parties Anne Nderitu ruled that the meeting where Jubilee members resolved to depose Kioni and his colleagues was legal. 

“This Office acknowledges receipt of your letter dated 10th February 2023 and received on February 13, 2023, at the Jubilee Party (JP) National Executive Council (NEC) meeting held on February 10, 2023.

“The Office has taken note of the contents of your submissions and the resolutions. It is also noted that the meeting was properly convened as per the party constitution.” Nderitu stated.

Also Read: Kioni Breaks Silence After Being Kicked Out Of His Jubilee Party Secretary General Role

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, , , ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019