News

Retired Justice David Maraga bags a coveted Award at the Just Concluded Diaspora Expo in Washington DC

By

Published

Maraga receives an Award
Maraga receives an Award

KDRTV News Washington DC- Retired Justice David Kenani Maraga has bagged a coveted award at an international forum that was held in Washington DC, in the U.S.

The Award was presented by Watch Democracy Grow. Watch Democracy Grow is a non-profit organization that was established in 2016 after an inspirational speech of President Obama at the African Union summit in 2015.

After his inspirational speech, the organization was formed to try and advocate for democratic practices in those countries which are still struggling along that path, which are mostly found in Africa, South America, and in Asia.

Kenyan members of Parliament delegation leader Senator Martha Wangari, Senator Kamau Thuku, and Senator Stewart Madzayo received the award on his behalf.

In their speech after awarding the award, Watch Democracy Grow lauded the bold step the Kenyan Judiciary did in 2017 by annulling the presidential election which the Supreme Court termed the results null and void because it didn’t meet the constitutional requisite.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission failed, neglected, or refused to conduct the presidential election in a manner consistent with the dictates of the Constitution and ordered a repeat election in 60 days.

Justice David Kenani Maraga was the President of the Supreme Court in 2017, a decision that was lauded in Africa and beyond while it was condemned by the ruling party of then-President Uhuru Muigai Kenyatta.

 

