‘Rigathress’ is DP Gachagua’s wife’s new nickname

Kenyans on Twitter have given a new nickname to the wife of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, Pastor Dorcas Wanjiku. The nickname ‘Rigathress’ is a combination of her husband’s name and the prefix ‘ress’, and has quickly caught on, with thousands of tweets using the new nickname.

During an event at the University of Nairobi, Pastor Dorcas requested a nickname similar to her husband’s popular moniker, ‘Riggy G’, which has become a way for Kenyan youths to connect with the country’s leadership. Last year, the brains behind the ‘Riggy G’ moniker, Ivy Chelimo, met with the Deputy President to discuss the name and its impact on youth engagement with politics.

The popularity of ‘Riggy G’ has grown to the extent that it trends online whenever the Deputy President finds himself in situations eliciting public debate. The use of nicknames has become a trend in Kenyan politics, with leaders seeking to connect with younger voters through catchy monikers.

The use of social media has become increasingly important in Kenyan politics, with politicians using it to engage with voters and shape their public image. Kenyans on Twitter have become particularly influential in shaping public opinion, with their hashtags and trends often making national headlines.

As Kenya prepares for its next presidential election, the use of social media and catchy nicknames is likely to continue to play an important role in engaging with younger voters and shaping public opinion.