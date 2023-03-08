Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

‘Rigathress’ is DP Gachagua’s wife’s new nickname

By

Published

Kenyans on Twitter have given a new nickname to the wife of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, Pastor Dorcas Wanjiku. The nickname ‘Rigathress’ is a combination of her husband’s name and the prefix ‘ress’, and has quickly caught on, with thousands of tweets using the new nickname.

During an event at the University of Nairobi, Pastor Dorcas requested a nickname similar to her husband’s popular moniker, ‘Riggy G’, which has become a way for Kenyan youths to connect with the country’s leadership. Last year, the brains behind the ‘Riggy G’ moniker, Ivy Chelimo, met with the Deputy President to discuss the name and its impact on youth engagement with politics.

The popularity of ‘Riggy G’ has grown to the extent that it trends online whenever the Deputy President finds himself in situations eliciting public debate. The use of nicknames has become a trend in Kenyan politics, with leaders seeking to connect with younger voters through catchy monikers.

The use of social media has become increasingly important in Kenyan politics, with politicians using it to engage with voters and shape their public image. Kenyans on Twitter have become particularly influential in shaping public opinion, with their hashtags and trends often making national headlines.

As Kenya prepares for its next presidential election, the use of social media and catchy nicknames is likely to continue to play an important role in engaging with younger voters and shaping public opinion.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019