Rise in Interest for TVET: Over 9,000 Students Who Qualified for Degree Courses Opt for Technical and Vocational Education

In a noteworthy shift in educational preferences, Education Cabinet Secretary (CS) Ezekiel Machogu has announced that nearly 10,000 students who qualified to join universities have opted to pursue Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) institutions.

The revelation came on Monday, July 31, 2023, as Machogu released the placement results for students who had taken the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examination in 2022.

Machogu disclosed that a total of 9,673 applicants, who were eligible for degree courses, made the deliberate choice to enroll in TVET institutions, reflecting an increasing interest in practical and skills-based education.

The Commission for University Education and the Technical and Vocational Education and Training Authority approved a total of 768,624 capacities for student placement in the 2023/2024 cycle.

This capacity included placements in 69 universities, 210 TVET institutions, and 3 Secondary Teacher Training Colleges.

Out of the 870,561 students who sat for the KCSE in 2022 and were eligible for placement to universities and colleges, only 285,698 students submitted applications for placement to various institutions.

From this pool, a total of 285,167 secured places in degree, diploma, craft certificate, and artisan courses in 282 training institutions.

The data further revealed that 140,107 students, representing 80.9% of those qualified for degree programs, secured placements in degree programs.

Among them, 130,485 students were placed in public universities, while 9,622 secured positions in private universities.

In a significant development, 144,500 applicants were placed in TVET institutions, a notable increase in demand for technical education.

Additionally, 560 applicants secured placements in Secondary Teacher Training Colleges.

The results for all applicants will be available on the KUCCPS Student’s Portal, and they can also access their results by sending their KCSE index number through SMS to 20842.

This surge in interest for TVET institutions underscores the growing recognition of the value of technical skills and hands-on training in today’s dynamic job market.

TVET programs offer practical, job-oriented education, equipping students with the skills required to thrive in various industries.