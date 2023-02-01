Connect with us

News

Robbery with violence suspect arrested in Nairobi

A robbery with violence suspect who has featured constantly in the list of Nairobi’s most wanted has been arrested.

George Ngugi alias Choku was arrested Monday night by the OCS Huruma police station, after an attack on a couple that was headed home from work.

 “The OCS who was on the beat with his men arrived just on time as the thugs were taking off, leading to a dramatic chase that led to the arrest of the thug who has previously been charged in a court of law twice, for preparation to commit a felony,” says the Directorate of Criminal Investigations.

The knife wielding suspect had accosted Mohammed Adan and his wife Sameha Mihammud as they headed home around the KAG Church, snatching their mobile phones before taking off on a bike.

One of the thugs managed to escape by diving into a storm water culvert.

During interrogation, it was discovered that Ngugi had been arrested in 2011 for preparation to commit a felony, and was released on cash bail.

In 2012, he was arrested again for the same offence and being in possession of narcotics.

Detectives are yet to establish how the suspect, who is being processed for arraignment, left the cells a week ago.

