Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Russia Warns Kenya About US Over LGBTQ Rights

By

Published

0b1e849c86ab286d

File image of Russia Ambassador to Kenya Dmitry Maksimychev.

Russia has warned Kenya that the US will keep pushing for LGBTQ rights in the country. 

In a statement via Twitter, the Eastern Europe nation claimed that the US would come for more in Kenya. 

“That is only the beginning, the West will come for more. Traditional values shall be protected, otherwise humanity is doomed. Not parent 1 and parent 2, but family! Not rules, but law!,” Russian Embassy tweeted. 

US Ambassador to Kenya Meg Whitman on Friday stated that the United States respects Kenya’s views on LGBTQ rights.

“Our view is every country has to make its own decisions about LGBTQ rights. In the United States, we have a different stand in which we view LGBTQ rights as human rights but we respect every country’s view on what position they want to take on this and we will respect that but of course, our democratic values in the way we feel is different and that’s Okay.

“We have had a very strong working relationship for many years and the Kenyan government knows the US perspective on this but we also respect Kenya’s point on this particular issue,” she said. 

She also ruled out claims that the US government is using food and drought relief as leverage to influence Kenya’s stance on LGBTQ+ rights.

“I want to underscore that there is absolutely no linkage between the food and drug relief and Kenya’s stand on LGBTQ,” she added.

Deputy Rigathi Gachagua warned the west on Friday against imposing LGBTQ rights in the country. 

“Hawa wazungu wasituletee haya maneno hapa. Tuliwafukuza hapa tukipigania ukoloni wakiwa wamechukua msahamba yetu. Wasitukasirishe tena, hiyo maneno wanajaribu kusukuma hapa ati mwanaume aoe mwanaume mwingine haiwezekani,” Gachagua stated.

Also Read: US Ambassador Issues Statement After President Ruto’s Stand on LGBTQ

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, , ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019