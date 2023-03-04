Russia Warns Kenya About US Over LGBTQ Rights

Russia has warned Kenya that the US will keep pushing for LGBTQ rights in the country.

In a statement via Twitter, the Eastern Europe nation claimed that the US would come for more in Kenya.

“That is only the beginning, the West will come for more. Traditional values shall be protected, otherwise humanity is doomed. Not parent 1 and parent 2, but family! Not rules, but law!,” Russian Embassy tweeted.

US Ambassador to Kenya Meg Whitman on Friday stated that the United States respects Kenya’s views on LGBTQ rights.

“Our view is every country has to make its own decisions about LGBTQ rights. In the United States, we have a different stand in which we view LGBTQ rights as human rights but we respect every country’s view on what position they want to take on this and we will respect that but of course, our democratic values in the way we feel is different and that’s Okay.

“We have had a very strong working relationship for many years and the Kenyan government knows the US perspective on this but we also respect Kenya’s point on this particular issue,” she said.

She also ruled out claims that the US government is using food and drought relief as leverage to influence Kenya’s stance on LGBTQ+ rights.

“I want to underscore that there is absolutely no linkage between the food and drug relief and Kenya’s stand on LGBTQ,” she added.

Deputy Rigathi Gachagua warned the west on Friday against imposing LGBTQ rights in the country.

“Hawa wazungu wasituletee haya maneno hapa. Tuliwafukuza hapa tukipigania ukoloni wakiwa wamechukua msahamba yetu. Wasitukasirishe tena, hiyo maneno wanajaribu kusukuma hapa ati mwanaume aoe mwanaume mwingine haiwezekani,” Gachagua stated.

Also Read: US Ambassador Issues Statement After President Ruto’s Stand on LGBTQ