Ruto Allies Want Kenyatta Family Linked Land Given Back to Maasai Community

A group of lawmakers from Kenya’s Kwanza coalition have vowed to give back the Kedong ranch to the Maasai community.

Addressing Narok Residents on Friday March 31, the legislators, led by Senate Majority Leader Aaron Cheruiyot and Narok East MP Lemanken Aramat stated that the 78,000-acre land belongs to the community and they will not stop until it is reverted.

Aramat believes that the area holds special significance to the Maasai people, as it is the site of the Kedong Massacre.

“We have a special attachment with Kedong Ranch, and we are not advocating for protests, but we just want the owner to leave and allow the residents to utilize it,”

While criticizing some Azimio-affiliated leaders in Narok for failing to fight for the land, Cheruiyot expressed his support for Aramat’s efforts to repossess Kedong with the backing of the government.

“Pursue the rights of your people until they get back the Kedong Ranch, we will support you,” Cheruiyot stated.

This comes days after a group of unidentified people tried to invade the Kenyatat family-linked ranch. The attempts were however thwarted by police officers who lobbed tear gas canisters to disperse the youth.

“We received reports that some members of the youth from the neighbouring community planned to invade the more than 75,000-acre expansive land and destroy property. We deployed anti-riot officers from 6am,” Narok County Commissioner Isaac Masinde stated.

Defence Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale on Friday asserted that the Kenyatta family sent emissaries to President William Ruto to request that the government cease its alleged witch hunt on the former first family following the attempted raid on Kedong Ranch and Northlands City in Ruiru.

