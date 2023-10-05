Connect with us

Ruto Appoints Isaac Mwaura As Government Spokesperson 

President William Ruto has appointed former nominated Senator Isaac Mwaura as the new government spokesperson. 

The appointment was announced on Wednesday evening by the Head of Public Service Felix Koskei.

Mwaura will be deputized by renowned journalist Mwanaisha Chidzuga and political analyst Gabriel Muthuma.

Mwaura had been nominated by President Ruto to serve as Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) in the Office of Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi prior to his appointment as Government spokesperson.

He was however yet to assume office after the High Court ruled the CAS positions as unconstitutional.

Mwaura will now take over from the former government spokesperson Cyrus Oguna who had served in the position from May 2019, resigned in October 2022, to take up the position of Chief of Staff for Siaya Governor James Orengo.

Reacting to the new appointment, Mwaura praised God and thanked President William Ruto and DP Rigathi Gachagua.

“Glory be to GOD! He is indeed so very faithful to those who wait upon him. What GOD has kept for you HE will surely make it come to pass no matter how long!

“Many thanks to Pres William Ruto & Dept President Rigathi for appointing me as the  government spokesman! So help me GOD,” he stated. 

The appointments follow the cabinet reshuffle that saw key cabinet secretaries moved as President Ruto moved to restructure his government two months after he complained of incompetence. 

Among the affected CSs were Moses Kuria, Alfred Mutua, Alice Wahome, Rebecca Miano and Peninah Malonza.

Also Read: Kuria, Mutua Moved As Ruto Reshuffles Cabinet 

