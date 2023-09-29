Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Ruto Appoints Police Spokesperson Charles Owino To Plum Government Job

By

Published

FTC74tBX0AANUX

President William Ruto has appointed former Police spokesperson Charles Owino as the new chair of the Kenya Institute of Mass Communication (KIMC).

In a gazette notice on Friday September 29, Ruto announced the appointment saying Owino will serve in the role for a year. 

Ruto revoked the appointment of former KTN presenter Kathleen Openda who has served in the position for 5 years. 

“In exercise of the powers conferred by section 7 (3) of the State Corporations Act, 1, William Samoei Ruto, President of the Republic of Kenya and Commander-in-Chief of the Defence Forces, appoint Charles Owino Wahong’o to be the Chairperson of the Council to the Kenya Institute of Mass Communication, with effect from the 29th September, 2023 up to the 5th October, 2024. The appointment of Kathleen Openda is revoked,” the notice read.

Owino served as the police spokesman from 2015 until 2021 before entering politics.

Initially he planed to run for the Siaya governor seat but later joined forces with former Rarieda MP Nicholas Gumbo to oppose James Orengo.

He however quit the race and returned to the police service on May 18, 2022 where he served as the director of the Kenya National Focal Point on Small Arms and Light Weapons.

He later decamped to the Kenya Kwanza coalition after President William Ruto won the 2022 general election. 

Prior to the appointment, the former police spokesperson was serving as the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party Siaya County Coordinator a position he was appointed to by UDA SG Claophas Malala in July.

Owino replaced Dianga Waore who left the position after he was appointed as the Chairman of the Lake Region Development Authority. 

Also Read: President Ruto Appoints Former CS Charles Keter As Advisor

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020