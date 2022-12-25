Connect with us

Ruto Breaks Silence After Raila Odinga Rated His First 100 Days

President William Ruto has responded to Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga’s criticism on how he has performed in his first 100 days in office. 

Speaking on Sunday December 25 during an interdenominational Christmas service in Uasin Gishu President Ruto said that he is happy on how the opposition is on its toes in discharging its duty of checking and balancing the government.

The Head of State reaffirmed his commitment to fulfilling its promises and building a better nation.

“I urge Kenyans to join me in building the nation. I together with the elected leaders are tackling what is in government and I am happy that those in the opposition are tackling what is on their side,” 

“I see they are trying to correct us and that is okay, they have given us marks, that is fine and that is the way to go. My joy is that we have an opposition which is working for Kenyans and I assure them that we are ready to work so that the nation moves forward.” Said President Ruto. 

The President also addressed why his areas of focus appear to have stalled since entering office, stating that he chose to first address the weak economy in order to put the nation on an independent economic footing.

The foundation is as important as what we want to achieve. And that is why I have made the decision that before I do anything else I should build the economic foundation,”

“We all know that our economy had alot of challenges. We were using 65% of our tax to repay debts. And that is why I have said that the debt foundation must be over soon.” The first in command explained. 

He further asked the opposition to tone down their attacks against the government and wait for the economy to stabilize.

Former Uhuru CS Explains Why He Supported Azimio Leader Raila Odinga In the August Elections 

