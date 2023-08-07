Connect with us

News

Ruto Breaks Silence On Launching Uhuru's Projects in Mt Kenya

President William Ruto has come out to defend himself over launching developments that were started by his predecessor Uhuru Kenyatta in the Mt Kenya region. 

Speaking during an interview on Sunday night, Ruto said he played a role in the planning and launching of the road projects during the previous administration. 

“Nimesikia wengine wakisema Ruto na Riggy G wamekuja hapa kufungua barabara ambaye ilijengwa na serikali hiyo ingine. Mimi si mgeni hapa mlima Kenya.

“Barabara nyingi hapa ukiuliza hawa wabunge ni mimi niliongea na hao, barabara nyingi hapa mlima Kenya ni mimi nilikuja kuzianzisha,” he stated. 

The President went on to say that the projects stalled following Uhuru’s handshake with Raila as they focused on the BBI agenda. 

“Mungu amenijalia nimekua Rais. Sasa nataka nikuulize, barabara mimi nimeanzisha, barabara mimi nimepanga nitakosa kuja kufungua kwa sababu gani? Ati kwa sababu ilitengenezwa na serikali gani?” he posed.

Ruto also noted that his government is focused on completing all stalled road projects before initiating new ones. 

“Na unajua, ndo makosa ya uongozi wakati mwingine. Nimesema kabla hatujaanzisha barabara zingine, wacha tumalize zile zimegwama. Kwa sababu hakuna barabara ya mtu, hakuna barabara ya Uhuru, hakuna barabara ya Ruto. Barabara ya ni ya wakenya wanaolipa ushuru,” the President added. 

His remarks come after a section of Kenyans took to social media to criticize him for launching projects that were started by the former Head of State. 

President Ruto is currently on a five day tour to the Mt Kenya region which began on Saturday. He is expected to launch more projects on Monday and Tuesday before returning to Nairobi.

Also Read: President Ruto Vows To Send Raila Back To Bondo 

