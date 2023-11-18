Ruto  Breaks Silence On Raila’s G To G Oil Deal Dossier

President William Ruto has finally broken silence after Azimio leader Raila Odinga termed the government-to-government oil deal with gulf countries a scam.

Speaking on Friday evening during the closing of the two-day Government officials retreat in Nairobi, Ruto said the g-to-g oil deal was conducted openly and transparently.

The Head of State explained that the deal was necessary to ease the pressure on the Dollar.

He argued that pressure on the Greenback had resulted in oil shortage in the country.

The President also disclosed that the Government is not a broker in the deal but a mere guarantor for international oil firms to supply the crucial commodity for six months on credit.

“The international oil companies sell fuel directly to oil marketers in Kenya. The entire process is private sector-driven,”he said.

Ruto at the same time said the Cabinet retreat meeting sought to assess the administration’s one-year progress.

The President said he was committed to running a transparent and accountable Government Devoid of scandals.

“I want to assure them [the Opposition] that the fishing they are doing for a scandal in this administration, they are not about to succeed,”he said.

He, however, asked Kenyans not to shy away from questioning the Government saying they are ready to take useful feedback.

The Head of State noted that the Government will not use its foreign currency reserves to prop up the value of the Kenyan Shilling against the dollar.

He said the last administration used over USD 2 Billion to keep an artificial rate of the Kenyan Shilling.

“This is a liberal market,we will do what we have to do, we will export more, manufacture more to strengthen our shilling,”he added.

Also Read: Ichung’wah Goes After Raila Over Oil Dossier