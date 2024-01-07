Ruto Calls For Cooperation Among Arms Of Government

President William Ruto has called for cooperation among independent institutions in serving Kenyans instead of undermining one another.

Speaking at Sugutek Segero Barsombe Africa Inland Church grounds in Uasin Gishu County, during a church service, Ruto said there was no need for supremacy battles and sabotage among the Executive, Judiciary, and Parliament, pointing out that such moves would derail national transformation and service delivery.

“Let’s avoid unnecessary negative competition and sabotage and work together in solving problems facing the country,” said President Ruto.

He said the time had come for leaders to explore ways of addressing unemployment by supporting the implementation of the Affordable Housing Programme.

“I want to take this first Sunday of the year to ask leaders to work together and stop unnecessary competition because we have one mission of serving Kenyans,” said President Ruto.

The Head of State wondered why some leaders were undermining transformative programmes such as affordable housing and universal healthcare yet the Constitution was clear about them.

Ruto said he would not relent in the implementation of projects that have a direct impact on the lives of ordinary citizens.

“It’s unbelievable that a few individuals who earn salaries are opposed to efforts aimed at creating jobs for Kenyans. This is strange,” President Ruto said.

The President also said plans were underway to harvest rainwater besides building dams to store enough water for irrigation and food production.

Ruto noted that Sh100 billion was required to build infrastructure for harvesting water and construction of dams.

“Those who are politicising the cost of living should know that it is through focus on farming and production that we will grow enough food and thus reduce the cost of living,” he said.

Ruto regretted that countries such as Malaysia, Singapore, and Korea, which were at the same level of development as Kenya at the time of independence, have since achieved First World status.

“We have been left behind in development by countries like Malaysia, South Korea, and Singapore because we were unable to make decisions to change this country,” said President Ruto.

“This is why we must work together so that we fast-track delayed transformation,” he added.