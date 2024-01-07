Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Ruto Calls For Cooperation Among Arms Of Government

By

Published

FB IMG 1702707524116

President William Ruto has called for cooperation among independent institutions in serving Kenyans instead of undermining one another.

Speaking at Sugutek Segero Barsombe Africa Inland Church grounds in Uasin Gishu County, during a church service, Ruto said there was no need for supremacy battles and sabotage among the Executive, Judiciary, and Parliament, pointing out that such moves would derail national transformation and service delivery.

“Let’s avoid unnecessary negative competition and sabotage and work together in solving problems facing the country,” said President Ruto.

He said the time had come for leaders to explore ways of addressing unemployment by supporting the implementation of the Affordable Housing Programme.

“I want to take this first Sunday of the year to ask leaders to work together and stop unnecessary competition because we have one mission of serving Kenyans,” said President Ruto.

The Head of State wondered why some leaders were undermining transformative programmes such as affordable housing and universal healthcare yet the Constitution was clear about them.

Ruto said he would not relent in the implementation of projects that have a direct impact on the lives of ordinary citizens.

“It’s unbelievable that a few individuals who earn salaries are opposed to efforts aimed at creating jobs for Kenyans. This is strange,” President Ruto said.

The President also said plans were underway to harvest rainwater besides building dams to store enough water for irrigation and food production.

Ruto noted that Sh100 billion was required to build infrastructure for harvesting water and construction of dams.

“Those who are politicising the cost of living should know that it is through focus on farming and production that we will grow enough food and thus reduce the cost of living,” he said.

Ruto regretted that countries such as Malaysia, Singapore, and Korea, which were at the same level of development as Kenya at the time of independence, have since achieved First World status.

“We have been left behind in development by countries like Malaysia, South Korea, and Singapore because we were unable to make decisions to change this country,” said President Ruto.

“This is why we must work together so that we fast-track delayed transformation,” he added.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020