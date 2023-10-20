Ruto Condoleces With Families Of 4 Women Who Died During Mashujaa Day Stampede

President William Ruto has condoled the families of four women who lost their lives on Friday during a stampede at Kericho Green Stadium ahead of the Mashujaa Day Celebrations.

In a statement via his X account, Ruto also wished quick recovery to all those who were injured during the stampede.

“My heart goes out to the families of the victims of the tragedy at the Kericho Green Stadium ahead of the Mashujaa Day celebrations. We extend our deepest condolences and pray for the quick recovery of the injured. Poleni sana,” the President said.

The incident happened at Kericho Green’s Gate C at 6 a.m. as crowds awaited to attend the Mashujaa Day celebrations.

According to a police report, the stampede was caused by a lady who was selling tea outside the stadium after she accidentally spilled hot tea in the fire.

“As a result, members of the public panicked and mistook it to be teargas thrown at them. Several people who wanted to gain entry to the stadium were injured and rushed to Kericho County Referral Hospital on board station motor vehicle and county government ambulances,” the report filed read in part.

“At the said hospital, four unknown females have been confirmed dead.”

The police report further revealed that 13 other people are nursing injuries as a result of the stampede including police officers, a National Youth Service officer and two community health workers.

“They are all in stable and receiving treatment at Kericho County Referral Hospital,” the report stated.

The dead were taken to the morgue pending identification and postmortem.

