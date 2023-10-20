Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Ruto Condoleces With Families Of 4 Women Who Died During Mashujaa Day Stampede

By

Published

WhatsApp Image 2023 10 20 at 14.44.51 (1)

President William Ruto

President William Ruto has condoled the families of four women who lost their lives on Friday during a stampede at Kericho Green Stadium ahead of the Mashujaa Day Celebrations.

In a statement via his X account, Ruto also wished quick recovery to all those who were injured during the stampede.

“My heart goes out to the families of the victims of the tragedy at the Kericho Green Stadium ahead of the Mashujaa Day celebrations. We extend our deepest condolences and pray for the quick recovery of the injured. Poleni sana,” the President said.

The incident happened at Kericho Green’s Gate C at 6 a.m. as crowds awaited to attend the Mashujaa Day celebrations.

According to a police report, the stampede was caused by a lady who was selling tea outside the stadium after she accidentally spilled hot tea in the fire.

“As a result, members of the public panicked and mistook it to be teargas thrown at them. Several people who wanted to gain entry to the stadium were injured and rushed to Kericho County Referral Hospital on board station motor vehicle and county government ambulances,” the report filed read in part.

“At the said hospital, four unknown females have been confirmed dead.”

The police report further revealed that 13 other people are nursing injuries as a result of the stampede including police officers, a National Youth Service officer and two community health workers.

“They are all in stable and receiving treatment at Kericho County Referral Hospital,” the report stated.

The dead were taken to the morgue pending identification and postmortem.

Also Read: President William Ruto’s Message to Azimio Ahead of Peace Talks

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, , ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020