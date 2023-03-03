Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Ruto Cuts CS Alfred Mutua Powers in Latest Foreign Affairs Changes

By

Published

20230217 104831

File image of President William Ruto.

The Government has announced a shift change in the country’s foreign policy by allowing other countries and their missions in Kenya to engage directly with ministries and state agencies without going through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

According to a statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, direct communication between state agencies and foreign missions will increase efficiency.  

“Whereas the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations entrusts all official business with the receiving state to be conducted through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, it has been agreed in the interest of efficiency that the missions may communicate directly with Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) of the government of Kenya without going through the Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs,” the Ministry said in a statement. 

The statement added that if a foreign nation wishes to engage more than one ministry at the same time, such communication should go through Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s office.

The policy shift has been interpreted as a move to limit the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ powers. 

ALRED MUTUA FLAGS

File image of CS Alfred Mutua.

However, according to CS Mutua the move is aimed at cutting bureaucratic red-tape.

“The reason for the memo is removing bureaucratic bottlenecks that hinder completion of MoUs and other important negotiations with the diplomatic community,”Mutua says. 

This comes as President Ruto is trying to consolidate his foreign policy, which, according to experts, will be centered on the economy, investments, and the export of human capital, which is expected to generate up to Ksh1 trillion in remittances. 

Also Read: US Ambassador Issues Statement After President Ruto’s Stand on LGBTQ

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019