Ruto Did Not Gift Me With The NIS Job – Noordin Haji

National Intelligence Services (NIS) Director General Nominee Noordin Haji has stated that his nomination to the role is not a gift from President William Ruto.

Speaking on Tuesday, May 30 while appearing before the Defence, Intelligence and Foreign Relations Committee for his vetting, Haji stated that NIS is not an organization you can gift someone.

He said that President Ruto might have seen how he worked hard and decided to nominate him for the plum role.

“This is not a gift or a token from the President as you are trying to say. NIS is not an organization you will gift someone because of the good work someone has done. A lot of thought was put into this and President Ruto must have seen the value of having me as his nominee,” he said.

President Ruto nominated Haji for the NIS top job on May 30. If approved he will replace Philip Kameru who is headed into retirement.

Haji previously served as the Deputy Director of the Counter Organised Crime Unit within the National Intelligence Service (NIS) before becoming the apex public prosecutor.

Haji holds a Bachelor of Laws (LL.B) and Master of Laws (LL.M) degrees from the University of Wales, Cardiff. Additionally, he holds a second Masters Degree in National Security Policy with Merit (MNSPO) from the Australian National University.

Haji’s nomination drew harsh condemnation from activists, civil society organizations, and certain leaders for a variety of reasons.

Some leaders and civil organizations, on the other hand, have come out in support of Haji, claiming that he fits the job. They claimed that the DPP was given constitutional authority to withdraw prosecutions due to insufficient evidence.

