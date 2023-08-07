Ruto Explains Why He Banned Milk Powder Importation From Uganda

President William Ruto has revealed why the Kenya Kwanza government banned the importation of milk powder products from neighboring Uganda.

Speaking on Sunday during an interview with Inooro TV at Sagana State Lodge, Ruto without mentioning names, said some individuals were exploiting the trade relationships between the East African Community (EAC) by importing the powder from overseas, converting it into milk and then importing it to Kenya.

“Ni kwa sababu ya biashara ya EAC; tumeweka mkataba ya Africa continetal free trade area. Ile tumefanya ni kwamba, tumezuia ile maziwa inatoka nchi jirani ambaye sio maziwa imetoka kwa mashamba yao; ni maziwa imetoka ulaya, imepelekwa kwa factory, kwa hiyo nchi jirani na imefanywa reconstitution,” said Ruto.

He added, “Wanataka kupitishia nchi jirani kwa sababu ile tulifanya ni kwamba, huezi kuleta maziwa, powder milk, kutoka nchi zingine ukuje ufanye reconstitution hapa Kenya na uuze na wakulima hawajanunuliwa maziwa yao. Sasa kwa ujanja baada ya sisi kufunga powder milik hapa kenya wakaenda kupeleka powder milk kwa nchi jirani.”

Brookside, which is linked to the Kenyatta family, is the only Kenyan company that has expanded its wings to Uganda.

The Head of State also mentioned that there are ongoing talks with EAC countries to ensure fair talks between the region.

The President and his deputy have been traversing the country in the past few months to set up measures to crack down cartels in the Agricultural sector and protect farmers from uncompetitive trade practices.

He has also pledged to distribute milk coolers across the country for farmers to store their milk and reduce losses that come with the mili going bad.

Also Read: President Ruto Chides Azimio Ahead of Fresh Bipartisan Talks