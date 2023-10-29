Ruto Explains Why He Is Frequently out of the Country

President William Ruto has fired back at critics of his numerous foreign trips.

Speaking on Sunday October 29 during a church service in Nandi County, Ruto said he is the country’s chief ambassador and the trips abroad are for the benefit of Kenyans.

The Head of State explained that he is traveling outside the country to look for job opportunities for Kenyans and to unlock investment avenues for the country.

“There are those who say I am flying out a lot, but they forget I’m the country’s chief ambassador and I have to look for job opportunities for Kenyans,” said Ruto.

The President also revealed that he will be going back to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia in the next three weeks to unlock more investment and employment opportunities.

“When I was recently in China, President Xi Jinping welcomed us and said China will help Kenya. He made my work there easier,” Ruto said.

This comes after the President made a visit toCongo-Brazzaville, days after landing back from China.

David Ndii, who chairs the Presidential Council of Economic Advisors, earlier suggested the trips are strategic and of importance to the country.

“Kenya is the Chair of the AU’s Committee of African Heads of State on Climate Change(CAHOSCC),” Ndii posted on Twitter.

Ruto recently announced the reduction of the travel budget by Sh11 billion saying the move was part of cost-cutting measures.

“I saw that the media saying I reduced the budget by Sh500 million. No, it is not 500 million but I have reduced by Sh11 billion for those going on those trips,” Ruto said.

“I will knock off a few things in my budget again including my travel allowances so that I can find Sh500 million. The money will be used to start a factory that will manufacture local devices that will assist learners with special needs.”

Also Read: Details Of President Ruto’s Meeting With Diplomatic Corps At State House