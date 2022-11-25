Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Ruto Government to Build Five Smart Cities in Kenya

By

Published

316538890 525157642973820 7442849942442471088 n

President William Ruto

President William Ruto has picked the towns of Dongo Kundu, Lamu, Naivasha, Athi River, and Sagana to host five smart cities modeled after South Korea’s Incheon.

President Ruto agreed to prioritize the establishment of special economic zones in the five towns in a statement issued by the Presidential Communication Service on Thursday, November 24.

The president stated during a visit to the Incheon Free Economic Zone in the Seoul Capital Area that the project will stimulate entrepreneurship, drive investments, and spur growth in the country.

” The zones will support a wide range of business activities by providing tax breaks, high-quality administrative services, and a pleasant living environment, ” President William Ruto said.

316103834 525148442974740 495195178257427001 n

Kenya will also use Korea’s cutting-edge technology to improve the digital economy, boost business, and create jobs, according to the Head of State.

The five cities, dubbed ” future cities, ” will be technology hubs aiming for zero carbon emissions. They will be centers for education, healthcare, business, tourism, and distribution.

A hyperconnected network will connect all of the city’s services. Using object recognition cameras, all zones will be outfitted with disaster safety and crime prevention systems.

Furthermore, the hubs will include a control system that will enable autonomous (self) driving and smooth traffic flow. All bus tops will be smart, secure, and equipped with charging stations.

316677915 525148446308073 8765054411819436930 n

All city data will be stored in a cloud bank and made available to investors who will develop technologies.

To monitor houses, an intelligence building system will be installed, which will include air conditioning, air quality control, energy control, parking, and a security system.

 

Furthermore, each city will have an innovation hub to foster creative start-up companies and provide financial assistance to businesses so that they can reach their full potential.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019