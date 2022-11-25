Ruto Government to Build Five Smart Cities in Kenya

President William Ruto has picked the towns of Dongo Kundu, Lamu, Naivasha, Athi River, and Sagana to host five smart cities modeled after South Korea’s Incheon.

President Ruto agreed to prioritize the establishment of special economic zones in the five towns in a statement issued by the Presidential Communication Service on Thursday, November 24.

The president stated during a visit to the Incheon Free Economic Zone in the Seoul Capital Area that the project will stimulate entrepreneurship, drive investments, and spur growth in the country.

” The zones will support a wide range of business activities by providing tax breaks, high-quality administrative services, and a pleasant living environment, ” President William Ruto said.

Kenya will also use Korea’s cutting-edge technology to improve the digital economy, boost business, and create jobs, according to the Head of State.

The five cities, dubbed ” future cities, ” will be technology hubs aiming for zero carbon emissions. They will be centers for education, healthcare, business, tourism, and distribution.

A hyperconnected network will connect all of the city’s services. Using object recognition cameras, all zones will be outfitted with disaster safety and crime prevention systems.

Furthermore, the hubs will include a control system that will enable autonomous (self) driving and smooth traffic flow. All bus tops will be smart, secure, and equipped with charging stations.

All city data will be stored in a cloud bank and made available to investors who will develop technologies.

To monitor houses, an intelligence building system will be installed, which will include air conditioning, air quality control, energy control, parking, and a security system.

Furthermore, each city will have an innovation hub to foster creative start-up companies and provide financial assistance to businesses so that they can reach their full potential.