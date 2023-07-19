Ruto Government Withdraws Mama Ngina’s Security 

The Kenya Kwanza Government has withdrawn the security detail attached to former first lady Mama Ngina Kenyatta ahead of the planned three-day Azimio anti-government protests.

According to reports, the state recalled the over 30 General Service Unit and Administration Police (AP) guarding Mama Ngina’s Gatundu and Muthaiga homes on Tuesday evening without her knowledge.

The officers were told to leave the homes of the former First Lady and report to the nearest police station.

The security withdrawal came hours after a section of Nairobi’s business community threatened to march to her home and plead with her over the Azimio anti-government demos which are alleged to be funded by former President Uhuru Kenyatta.

“She once served as First Lady and hence understands that such protests affect traders negatively and subsequently hurts the economy.

“Some of our traders will not work for three days straight so how will we earn a living? That is why we will march to her home and we appeal to the police for protection,” the readers stated on Tuesday.

Mama Ngina is the latest high profile figure to lose her security after Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga and Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka.

Four Nyanza governors Gladys Wanga (Homa Bay) James Orengo (Siaya), Prof. Anyang Nyong’o (Kisumu) and Ochilo Ayacko ( Migori) and over 50 MPs allied to the Azimio coalition have also had their security withdrawn ahead of the protests.

The opposition has however vowed to go on with the protests saying no one has the authority to stop them as the right to demonstrate is enshrined in the constitution.

