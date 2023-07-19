Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Ruto Government Withdraws Mama Ngina’s Security 

By

Published

IMG 20211006085523

The Kenya Kwanza Government has withdrawn the security detail attached to former first lady Mama Ngina Kenyatta ahead of the planned three-day Azimio anti-government protests.

According to reports, the state recalled the over 30 General Service Unit and Administration Police (AP) guarding Mama Ngina’s Gatundu and Muthaiga homes on Tuesday evening without her knowledge. 

The officers were told to leave the homes of the former First Lady and report to the nearest police station. 

The security withdrawal came hours after a section of Nairobi’s business community threatened to march to her home and plead with her over the Azimio anti-government demos which are alleged to be funded by former President Uhuru Kenyatta.

“She once served as First Lady and hence understands that such protests affect traders negatively and subsequently hurts the economy.

“Some of our traders will not work for three days straight so how will we earn a living? That is why we will march to her home and we appeal to the police for protection,” the readers stated on Tuesday. 

Mama Ngina is the latest high profile figure to lose her security after Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga and Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka. 

Four Nyanza governors Gladys Wanga (Homa Bay) James Orengo (Siaya), Prof. Anyang Nyong’o (Kisumu) and Ochilo Ayacko ( Migori) and over 50 MPs allied to the Azimio coalition have also had their security withdrawn ahead of the protests. 

The opposition has however vowed to go on with the protests saying no one has the authority to stop them as the right to demonstrate is enshrined in the constitution.

Also Read: CS Kindiki Issues Tough Warning To Raila Ahead of Azimio Protests

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019