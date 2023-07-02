Ruto is the Easiest President to Impeach- ODM MP Claims  

Saboti Member of Parliament Caleb Amisi has sensationally said that President William Ruto is the easiest Head of State to impeach.

Speaking on Saturday in Kitale, Trans Nzoia County, the ODM MP said that Ruto can be removed from office easily because he won the presidency by luck.

“If there is the easiest president to remove from office, it is William Ruto because he luckily won the election. When you walk around asking who voted for him, nobody can tell you. Those who voted for him are complaining about the cost of living,” he said.

Amisi was in the company of DAP-K leader Eugine Wamalwa who also slammed President Ruto saying he has betrayed Kenyans. ‘

The former Defence CS faulted the Kenya Kwanza regime over the current high cost of living noting that the Azimio coalition would continue to hold the government accountable for the country’s worrying inflation rate.

“We are the ones fighting for the downtrodden because the other guys from Kenya Kwanza who promised to make your lives better have made them worse,” Wamalwa said.

Impeaching President Ruto, however, may be a difficult task for the opposition because Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza party has a majority in both the National Assembly and the Senate.

The Azimio coalition on Tuesday announced that they would marshal Kenyans to collect signatures to impeach President Ruto and his cronies.

“We the people shall convene on July 7 to unveil civil disobedience against the government. We the people shall embark on a mass signature collection to seek to remove from power leaders, including William Ruto and all leaders who supported the finance bill,” said Raila on June 27.

