Ruto Issues Directive To KCC Management

President William Ruto on Wednesday, January 10 ordered the Kenya Co-operative Creameries (KCC) management to pay dairy farmers monthly.

Speaking while launching the Affordable Housing project in Nanyuki, Laikipia County, Ruto said the issue of KCC paying farmers after two months should not continue.

The Head of State stated by June dairy farmers should be paid every 15 days so that they can be able to buy food for their cattle and do other things.

“We have put enough money in KCC and I have told those people in KCC this matter of paying farmers after two months must stop. We want the farmers to be paid after one month, and by June of this year, the farmer will be paid every fifteen days so that they can buy cattle feed and plan for other tasks,” said Ruto.

The President also mentioned that the India government has provided Kenya with Ksh 37 billion to boost agriculture and dairy farming.

“We have reached an agreement with India to collaborate on matters of Dairy farming and Agriculture. They have provided us with thirty-seven billion shillings, which we will use for food production, mechanization including tractors, and supporting KCC to become more efficient,” Ruto stated.

“Currently, the farmer is paid Sh 45, while the milk buyer pays one hundred and twenty shillings. Between the Sh 45 and Sh 120, where does the additional money go?”

Ruto further said the Government will make KCC more efficient, facilitate training, invest in value addition and secure lucrative markets that will offer better returns to milk farmers.

“This will ensure that we double our production to more than 10 billion litres a year to drive our growth,” the President added.

