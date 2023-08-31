Ruto Kept His Promise To ANC, Ford Kenya- Mudavadi

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has revealed that President William Ruto kept his promise in regards to the pre-election agreement act between him with Amani National Congress and Ford Kenya.

Speaking during an interview with West TV, Mudavadi stated that the coalition agreement that led to the formation of Kenya Kwanza is binding and that its implementation has already commenced.

“In the coalition agreement, we penned down that we needed an additional 1,000 kilometres of tarmac roads in our network and this is on course. In Vihiga you saw us commissioning and inspecting the Gisambai-Shamakhokho road as well as the Mago -Lusui road”. Said Mudavadi.

The Prime Cabinet Secretary also said the President has good plans for the Western region and the only thing that is needed from the constituents is to support the President’s agenda fully which also include standing with him in the 2027 elections.

“In Bungoma, the President committed to fix the Musikoma-Sang’alo- Mungatsi road and our people in Musanda in Mumias also witnessed such progress. This is what we want our people to reflect on and know that we are steadily moving our region to be counted on the Kenyan map,” Mudavadi said.

Mudavadi went on to compare the previous regime and President Ruto’s administration stating that the latter is very inclusive and has a well-thought-out manifesto.

“I wonder how Azimio got the votes it got in our region when its leadership through the handshake brothers duped our people to believe that they meant well for our region development-wise,” he said.

President William Ruto was propelled to the top office after Musalia Mudavadi and Moses Wetangula who now serves as the Speaker in the National Assembly shifted their allegiance to Ruto’s formation. As to wether the Western region will back President Ruto in the next election cycle is a wait and see.

