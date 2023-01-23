Connect with us

Ruto Meets Jubilee MPs Ahead of Kamukunji Rally 

William Ruto

President William Ruto and his Deputy Rigathi Gachagua on Monday January 23, held a meeting with current and former Jubilee party MPs at State House.

The MPs included Ol Kalou MP David Kiaraho, Kanini Kega (EALA), Sabina Chege (Nominated), Irene Njoki (Bahati), Zachary Kwenya (Kinangop) and Dr Shadrack Mwiti (South Imenti).

Others were Mark Mwenje (Embakasi West), Amos Mwago (Starehe), Daniel Karitho (Igembe Central), Stanley Muthama (Lamu West) and Lamu Senator Joseph Githuku. 

Speaking after the meeting President Ruto stated that leaders ought to work together in a bid to serve the interests of Kenyans.

“We must build a bigger and better team that will work together to effectively prosecute the agenda of the people of Kenya. We cannot move our country forward by leaving others behind,” the president stated.

20230123 095745

Nominated MP Sabina Chege with President William Ruto and DP Gachagua at State House.

The meeting comes a day after Gachagua also held a meeting with the MPs at his Harambe Annex office. 

“We discussed issues touching on development in the respective areas of representation… Elections are over, and we must work together irrespective of our political affiliation.

“Indeed, President William Ruto and I have agreed that 2023 is the year of work, and we have to put the interests of the people first to build back our economy,” Gachagua said after meeting the MPs.

The two meetings are a signal of a Possible Jubilee party defection to Kenya Kwanza side, a move that could likely deal a blow to Raila Odinga.

