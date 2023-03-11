Ruto Nominated Bishop Oginde For EACC Chairman Position

President William Ruto nominated Bishop David Oginde for the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) chairman position.

According to a communique from State House on Saturday March 11, the Head of State has forwarded Oginde’s name to the National Assembly upon a recommendation by the Public Service Commission (PSC).

“His Excellency Hon William Samoei Ruto has, on the recommendation of the Public Service Commission, nominated Bishop David Adang Oginde for appointment as the Chairperson of the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC). The nomination fills the vacancy caused by the retirement of Archbishop (Emeritus) Dr. Eliud Wabukala,” stated Chief of Staff and Head of Public Service Felix Koskei.

He also noted that if Oginde’s nomination is approved, he would give Kenya a Kenya a demonstrable champion for deepening a value-based culture in the nation.

“In this regard, if the nomination is approved by Parliament, his appointment as the Chairperson of EACC will give Kenya a demonstrable champion of deepening a value-based culture in our nation; and one who has a long and successful career of promoting ethics, integrity and civic duty in many different spheres of life,” he added.

Bishop (Dr.) David Oginde is the immediate former Presiding Bishop of Christ is the Answer Ministries (CITAM), and is also the immediate former Chancellor of Pan Africa Christian (PAC) University.

He holds a PhD in Organizational Leadership from Regent University School of Business and Leadership, USA; having previously graduated with a Master’s Degree in Leadership from Pan Africa Christian University.

Bishop Oginde also holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Architecture from the University of Nairobi; in addition to undertaking Biblical Studies at the Trinity Evangelical Divinity School (Trinity International University) in Illinois, USA.

