Ruto Pleads With Raila Ahead Of Monday Protests 

File image of President William Ruto

President William Ruto has urged Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga to call off the phase two anti-government protests slated for next week. 

Speaking in Migori County on Saturday March 25, President Ruto asked Raila to return a favor having supported him for the top seat in the 2007 general election. 

“The work we did is the one that made Raila Odinga a Prime Minister. Ever since, has he ever received any other seat close to that of a Prime Minister?” Ruto posed.

“So I want to ask Raila, I supported and even campaigned for you and have voted for you. When will you ever vote for me?” Ruto asked Raila.

The Head of State further requested the ODM leader to back him in the 2027 general election where he will be seeking re-election.

“When will you ever campaign for me? Why are you holding protests against my government?” Let him return the favor and vote for me, I suffered a lot while supporting him.

“Instead of planning anti-government protests, you should prepare to vote for me,” Ruto stated.

The President, who had toured Migori, urged the resident to find out what Raila had against him on his behalf. He condemned the planned protest, claiming that it will stymie growth and economic growth.

His comments in Migori came a day after he dared Raila to confront him instead of staging protests. 

President Ruto on Friday chastised Raila, claiming that the protests had harmed businesses, particularly in Nairobi.

“Let me ask you , the person who competed with him is me. Why is he disturbing mama mboga? Stop disturbing the citizens, if you have a problem, come face me. I defeated you,” said Ruto. 

Also Read: Raila Threatens To Sue President William Ruto

