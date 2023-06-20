Ruto PS Cuts Advertising Ties With NMG

Agriculture Principal Secretary Kello Harsama has announced that his state department will no longer advertise with the Nation Media Group (NMG) over alleged propaganda and misinformation.

In a statement via Twitter on Tuesday June 20, Harsama stated he would only go back to advertise with the media house when he is convinced that NMG has toned down its ‘war’ against the Kenya Kwanza government.

“I want to officially say in protest of deliberate propaganda and misinformation …that my state department will also not advertise in the nation until I am convinced that the war is over. They will have to choose politics or business..!!,” He stated.

Harsama was reacting to an article by Nation saying that Kenyan farmers do not want President William Ruto’s subsidized fertilizers.

His remarks come a day after Trade CS Moses Kuria threatened to cut government advertising and publicity on Nation Media Group (NMG) over its recent back-to-back hard-hitting stories that have somewhat left the Kenya Kwanza government with an egg on the face.

“Nation Media, muamue kama nyinyi ni gazeti, broadcasting house, media house ama chama cha upinzani. Na mimi nimesema, Kutoka kesho, ata si kutoka kesho. Kutoka leo idara yoyote ya serikali ntaona imeweka advertisement kwa Nation Media, mjihesabu mko nyumbani,” Kuria said on Sunday.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua on Monday disagreed with CS Kuria over denying NMG government adverts saying the current regime is a democracy.

“Whereas I agree with Moses Kuria that you (NMG) have become rogue and you are part of the Azimio brigade trying to bring down the government, I don’t agree with what he has suggested that we stop advertising with you, we shouldn’t because we are democratic and we should be able to allow you to continue doing your job,” he stated.

