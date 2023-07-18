Ruto, Raila Have 24 Hours To Save Or Break Kenya- ODM Senator

Kisii Senator Richard Onyonka has called on President William Ruto and Azimio leader Raila Odinga to hold talks and calm tension in the country.

Speaking on Tuesday July 18, during an interview with Citizen TV, Onyonka said the two leaders have 24 hours to talk and agree.

He insisted that there is nothing cowardly for Raila and Ruto to have a meeting.

“I think the leadership of our country needs to look at our lives and say this country is only one and it is very easy to break it down into pieces. It will be very difficult to put it all together.”

“So I hope that President William Ruto and my party leader Raila Odinga will realize that they have about 24 hours and this country is either going to break or is going to be saved. I don’t think there is anything that will look cowardly if both men and other interested parties talk,” said Onyonka.

He went on to say the current political tension reminds him of the happening of 2007-2008 that led to the post-election violence.

“If you see what is happening right now it reminds me of 2007/08. I am so worried about this country,” The Kisii Senator said.

His remarks come as the opposition is planning to start three day protests against the government beginning Wednesday, through to Friday.

The Azimio coalition on Monday said the protests will go on as planned.

“The peaceful protests planned for Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday this week are on as earlier declared by our leaders. These protests will go on in line with Article 37 of the constitution which provides the freedom of peaceful assembly and picketing,” Azimio said.

