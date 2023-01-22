Ruto Speaks on Raila Odinga’s Kamukunji Protest Rally, Warns His Financiers

President William Ruto has poked holes into Azimio la Umoja’s planned rally on Monday.

While speaking in Kirinyaga on Sunday, the Head of State said that the country won’t be held hostage by people who did not have their way during the August 9 2022 General Election.

“Those who are against the peace, and unity in the nation and they want to bring us old stories. I want to promise Kenya that we will not allow the country to be a hostage to threats and blackmail from a few people who are looking for their personal interests.

“So do not be afraid, Kenyans. I will not allow a few people to threaten us so that we get distracted from the promises which we’re to give our people. Our focus won’t be swayed to serve their interests, hence we are telling them no more,” Ruto stated.

The President asked the opposition camp to be satisfied with the spoils they earned through threats from the past administrations.

“What you got from threats, let it be enough and satisfy you. Let us now work for the people. We can’t be catering to the same people day in and day out because they want to organise a rally. Do it all you want but the country will move forward.” He said.

Ruto further called out cartels in the agriculture sector who are financing the monday rally while issuing a warning that the government won’t back out from pushing them out.

“I hear it’s them who are financing the rallies because we ordered them out. Let them organise the rallies but our firms can no longer be the slaves of brokers and cartels who have taken hostage our markets,” Ruto remarked.

