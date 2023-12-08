Ruto Vows To Increase NYS Salaries By 40 Percent

President William Ruto on Friday announced that the government will increase salaries for the National Youth Service (NYS) personnel by 40 percent.

Speaking during the pass-out ceremony of the National Youth Service in Gilgil, Nakuru, County, the President said the salary increment will begin in the next financial year and will be achieved fully after three years.

“When I was here last year, I did commit that we were going to include the National Youth Service in the review of salaries and working conditions of both the police and prisons and I committed that we were going to include the NYS and we did,” said Ruto.

He added, “Let me confirm that as the report was presented to me and the government, National Youth Service (NYS) beginning the next financial year for three years the salaries will be increased by 40 percent.”

At the same time, Ruto announced that the National Security Council (NSC) has approved changes to security units’ recruitment that will see 80 percent of the slots allocated to NYS graduates

“We have decided as the National Security Council of the Republic of Kenya that out of all recruitments to the Kenya Defense Forces (KDF), National Police Service (NPS, Kenya Forest Service (KFS), and Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS), 80 percent will be from NYS,” said Ruto.

The Head of State further asked Kenyans seeking jobs abroad to undergo training at the National Youth Service (NYS).

“We are concluding negotiations with Germany, Saudi Arabia, and 8 other countries on the export of labor and NYS will be the central organization for redeployment training so that Kenyans understand what they need to do for work as labor that is exported,” He stated.

Additionally, Ruto promised to deploy part of the Ksh38 billion loan secured from India to improve facilitations and machinery for the NYS officers.

Also Read: Ruto Govt Suffer Another Blow As Court Supends Issuance Of New IDs