Ruto’s Glorification of Chebukati is Unusual – Mutahi Ngunyi Claims

Political analyst Mutahi Ngunyi has raised concern over President William Ruto’s recent glorification of former IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati.

In a statement on Wednesday January 18, Nguyi asserted that its suspicious how the Head of State has been praising Chebukati now and then.

“This glorification of Chebukati by Ruto is beginning to sound suspect. It is on steroids in an unusual way,” Ngunyi said.

He seemed to be reading from the same script as the Jubilee secretary general Jeremiah Kioni who alleged on Tuesday that Ruto was attempting to sanitize a defective electoral process in order to conceal the truth.

“Whatever kept him in office until the 17th of January can only be a cover-up of misdeeds while he was the chair.

“The President cannot be sitting there and making allegations like a pedestrian. He has the instruments of power. He has to shape up,” Kioni said.

President Ruto had on Tuesday claimed that there was a plot to kidnap and murder the retired IEBC chairman during the 2022 general election.

“We all know there was a direct attempt to abduct Wafula Chebukati and murder him so that the commission would be paralysed or a compliant commission takes over and subvert the people’s sovereignty,” Ruto said.

He went further and showered praise on Chebukati and commissioners Abdi Guliye, Boya Molu and CEO Hussein Marjan for turning down significant sums of money they were offered to alter the outcome of the election.

“It was a hard, cold and lonely time, the threats were dire, the promised rewards lavish and the pressure relentless.

“We salute with great admiration the steadfastness, integrity and leadership through example that Wafula Chebukati provided at the IEBC,” Ruto said.

