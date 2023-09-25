Connect with us

Ruto’s Message To Renson Mulele After Being Sworn In As New DPP

President William has told the new Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Renson Mulele to prepare to face criticisms in his new line of duty.

Speaking on Monday at State House, Ruto said calls from Kenyans demanding accountability and transparency in how services are delivered are unavoidable since the DPP is a public office.

“You will face criticism Mr. Mulele, you will hear calls for greater accountability and transparency in your office’s decision-making. This is part and parcel of public service and state office. 

“I trust that you will understand that in our vibrant democracy, Kenyans demand and deserve to receive a higher standard of service from those they have entrusted with high office, starting with me and including you,” said Ruto.

The Head of State also urged Mulele to uphold the rule of law in his new role and not to be used to settle political scores.

“Kenyans hope and I hope that under your tenure the war on corruption will not be used to settle political scores, to target persons or their beliefs, or to pressure persons to abandon their rights and principles,” he added. 

At the same time, Ruto assured that the DPP office would be given the necessary respect and freedom to carry out its objectives.

He stated that the government will assist Mulele in pursuing the “sacred goal” of making Kenya a more just and safe place for everybody.

Mulele will replace Noordin Haji who was appointed to be the Director General of the National Intelligence Service (NIS) in May.

He is the third DPP since the promulgation of the Constitution in 2010 after Keriako Tobiko and Haji. 

Also Read: President Ruto Nominates New DPP To Replace Haji

