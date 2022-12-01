Connect with us

Ruto’s Principal Secretary Nominees To Be Sworn-in on Friday

ruto parliament og image

Parliament

The National Assembly on Thursday Approved nominated Principal Secretaries who are now set to be sworn in on Friday December 2. 

Although the Minority side questioned the hasty vetting and approval of the Principal Secretaries, the Kenya Kwanza side led by Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wa defended the move, claiming that the government required their services in their respective ministries.

“We have done this very quickly because every committee took time to interrogate the nominees,” said Kimani Ichung’wa.

The vetting of the PSs was delayed due to a petition filed by the Law Society of Kenya, which was dismissed by the court on the grounds that it was filed prematurely.

The Law Society of Kenya (LSK) filed a court petition to prevent the National Assembly from proceeding with the vetting, claiming that the list lacked gender, tribal, and regional balance.

“On the impugned list of 51 interested parties, 13 are members of the Kalenjin community from Rift Valley region, 13 from Central Kenya region to the detriment of the other 40 tribes and communities in Kenya.” The petition reads. 

However, on Tuesday, Justice Nduma Nderi dismissed cases preventing the vetting of the 51 PSs, claiming that they were filed prematurely.

“Consolidated petitions are struck out for having been filed prematurely,,” ruled justice Nduma Nderi.

The Judge further noted that the court can only be approached once the National Assembly concludes the vetting process of the PSs.

“This is a sacred mandate given to the House by the people of Kenya… the petitioners must await the conclusion of the process,” the court noted.

Also Read: Little Known Details of New Interior PS Raymond Omollo 

In this article:
