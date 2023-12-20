Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Ruto’s Right Hand Man Appointed As New Communications Authority Director General

By

Published

Mugonyi

Mugonyi

ICT Cabinet Secretary Eliud Owalo has appointed David Mugonyi as the new Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) Director General.

Mugonyi who is currently the Head of the Presidential Communication Service takes over the CA Director General position from Ezra Chiloba who resigned from the position.

“Reference is made to the above and a letter from the Chief of Staff and Head of the Public Service (Ref: SH/GM/22) dated 19th December, 2023 (enclosed) conveying approval for the appointment of Mr. David Mugonyi as the Director General of the Communications Authority of Kenya. You may now proceed and take appropriate action to formalize the appointment,” CS Owalo said in a letter to the Communication Authority Board.

In the new role, the communication expert will be tasked with providing strategic leadership, setting a clear vision for CA, and aligning its operations with the national and sectoral objectives.

WhatsApp Image 2023 12 20 at 12.54.06 og image

Mugonyi is a long-time ally of President William Ruto and has acted as his spokesperson before. He also served as the communication secretary in the Office of the Deputy President(ODP) between 2013 to 2022.

Before joining Ruto’s team in 2013, Mugonyi served as the head of the parliamentary press unit.

Mugonyi has a Master’s Degree in International Journalism from City University in the United Kingdom and a Bachelor’s Degree in Education from the University of Nairobi.

Chiloba resigned from the position on October 18 after he was suspended from office over misuse of the Sh662.4 million CA Staff mortgage scheme.

According to an internal audit, there were defaults to the tune of Sh28.9 million for mortgages approved and granted without consideration of the contract term of employees.

The former IEBC CEO served in the Communications Authority Director General role for two years.

Also Read: EACC Goes After Ezra Chiloba Days After Being Suspended From Communication Authority

 

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, , ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020