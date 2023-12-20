Ruto’s Right Hand Man Appointed As New Communications Authority Director General

ICT Cabinet Secretary Eliud Owalo has appointed David Mugonyi as the new Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) Director General.

Mugonyi who is currently the Head of the Presidential Communication Service takes over the CA Director General position from Ezra Chiloba who resigned from the position.

“Reference is made to the above and a letter from the Chief of Staff and Head of the Public Service (Ref: SH/GM/22) dated 19th December, 2023 (enclosed) conveying approval for the appointment of Mr. David Mugonyi as the Director General of the Communications Authority of Kenya. You may now proceed and take appropriate action to formalize the appointment,” CS Owalo said in a letter to the Communication Authority Board.

In the new role, the communication expert will be tasked with providing strategic leadership, setting a clear vision for CA, and aligning its operations with the national and sectoral objectives.

Mugonyi is a long-time ally of President William Ruto and has acted as his spokesperson before. He also served as the communication secretary in the Office of the Deputy President(ODP) between 2013 to 2022.

Before joining Ruto’s team in 2013, Mugonyi served as the head of the parliamentary press unit.

Mugonyi has a Master’s Degree in International Journalism from City University in the United Kingdom and a Bachelor’s Degree in Education from the University of Nairobi.

Chiloba resigned from the position on October 18 after he was suspended from office over misuse of the Sh662.4 million CA Staff mortgage scheme.

According to an internal audit, there were defaults to the tune of Sh28.9 million for mortgages approved and granted without consideration of the contract term of employees.

The former IEBC CEO served in the Communications Authority Director General role for two years.

