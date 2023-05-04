Sabina Chege Explains Why She Ousted Uhuru From Jubilee Leadership

Nominated Senator Sabina Chege now says she overthrew retired President Uhuru Kenyatta from the Jubilee Party leader position in a bid to save the former ruling party from ruin.

In an interview with Inooro, Chege accused Uhuru of betrayal and showing no effort to provide progressive leadership in the party.

She stated that there is currently no law that binds Jubilee to the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition Party.

“As for the Jubilee Party, if we stayed in Azimio, we would have died. If we hunted alone, we would have died. We thought it prudent to create an independent tact, supported by our friends, so that we could go out to hunt in good health, with full stomachs,” she said.

The Former Murang’a Women Rep stated Uhuru is no longer the center of power in the Mt Kenya region as Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua had overtaken him.

“No ceremony is needed to know that Mr Gachagua is the kingpin of Mt Kenya by virtue of the political position he occupies,” she said.

She also accused Uhuru of being an absentee leader who has been indecisive for some time, and of acting as if he was pawning off the Jubilee Party to Raila Odinga of the Orange Democratic Party, rather than battling for the Jubilee Party’s legitimate share of political power in Parliament.

“He abandoned us at the negotiating table on parliamentary power-sharing. Jubilee was not consulted in parliamentary committees, parliamentary commissions… we tried to reach him through phone calls and text messages. He never responded,” she alleged.

The nominated MP warned the former president against engaging in illegalities.

“The Jubilee National Executive Council (NEC) is not with him. The NEC will soon convene the National Delegates Conference (NDC) and Jubilee will reinvent itself by electing its preferred office-bearers,” Chege added.

