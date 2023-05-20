Safaricom Announces Five-Hour Disruption Services

Kenya telecommunication giant Safaricom PLC has announced that most of its services will be affected on Saturday and Sunday following planned system maintenance.

Safaricom in a statement on Friday stated that the maintenance will take place from Saturday May 20, 11 PM to Sunday May 21, 4AM.

“For 22 years, we have strived to distinguish ourselves by constantly providing our customers with innovations that connect you to different opportunities.

“To support even more innovations and growth in customer demand, we will be carrying out planned system maintenance on the evening of Saturday 20th May 2023, from 11 PM to 4 AM Sunday, 21st May 2023,” Safaricom stated.

Some of the services that will be disrupted during the maintenance include; Lipa Na M-PESA PayBill and Buy Goods,M-PESA Business to Customer-B2C, Business to Business-B2B,Daraja Portal and all M-PESA APIs and M-PESA organization Portal.

Dealer portal, Lipa Na M-PESA portal,International Money Transfers (Western Union) and M-PESA Global,M-PESA App and Safaricom App will also be affected.

Others are M-Shwari, KCB M-PESA and M- Kesho, Hustler Fund & Fuliza New Limit allocation, Pinless Top-up and loT services

Safaricom however noted that calls, data, sms and other M-PESA services will be available as usual.

“We are sorry for any inconvenience caused and thank you for your support in maintaining our position as the country’s leading provider.”

