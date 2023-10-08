Connect with us

News

Safaricom Announces Service Interruption For 5 Hours

FeXyKaxXgAACmT8 1665207672

Safaricom CEO Peter Ndegwa

Telecommunication giant Safaricom PLC has announced that some of its services will be unavailable for five hours due to planned network maintenance.

In a statement on Saturday, October 7, the company said the routine maintenance will take place between Sunday evening from 11 pm to Monday 4 am.

“For 22 years, we have strived to distinguish ourselves by constantly providing our customers with innovations that connect you to different opportunities.

“To support even more innovations and growth in customer demand for our services, we will be carrying out planned network maintenance on the evening of Sunday 8th October 2023, from 11:00 PM to 4:00 AM Monday 9th October 2023,” the statement read in part.

The services that will be affected during the routine maintenance include; Lipa Na M-PESA PayBill and Buy Goods, M-PESA Business to Customer-B2C, Business to Business-B2B, USSD Services including *100# and *200#, Daraja Portal and all M-PESA API’s, M-PESA organization Portal, Dealer portal, and Lipa Na M-PESA portal International Money Transfers (Western Union) and M-PESA Global.

Others are; M-PESA App and Safaricom App, M-Shwari, KCB M-PESA and M-Kesho,Pinless Top-up and lot services.

The East Africa’s Telecommunication giant however said all other services including calls, data and SMS and all other M-PESA services will be available as usual.

“We are sorry for any inconvenience caused and thank you for your support in maintaining our position as the country’s leading provider,” the company added.

This comes a day after Safaricom announced the closure of its shops in Nairobi due to unavoidable circumstances.

The company said the closure will enable the company to carry out some internal processes.

“Kindly note that all Shops in Nairobi, excluding JKIA, will remain closed on Friday 6, October 2023. Normal services will resume on Saturday, October 7, 2023,” the Telco said in a notice.

