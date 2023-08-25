Safaricom Picks Former CAS As Michael Joseph’s Replacement

Safaricom PLC has appointed former Petroleum and Mining Chief Administrative Secretary John Mosonik as the new Non-Executive Director.

Safaricom in a notice on Thursday described Mosonik as an astute technocrat with executive experience in both public and private sector administration spanning 35 years.

“He has a rich career profile stretching across industries from Engineering practice to the Telecom sector. He holds a Doctoral Degree in Business Administration (DBA) – Strategic Leadership from Northcentral University (USA) and a Ph.D. in Business Administration (Strategic Management) from Moi University, Kenya,” Safaricom stated.

He also holds Postgraduate Degrees in Digital Transformation, Strategic Focus, Finance and Business Administration from renowned international universities; and a Bachelor’s Degree in Electrical Engineering from the University of Nairobi.

Mosonik served during retired President Uhuru Kenyatta’s era and also served as a Principal Secretary in the State Department for Infrastructure.

The former CAS will replace Michael Joseph who resigned from Safaricom weeks ago.

“Michael leaves the Board to focus on other ventures in his life including continuing his role as chairman of Kenya Airways and being a director in various organizations. He will continue to pursue his passions in matters of conservation and community service,” Safaricom announced.

Michael Joseph also served in various capacities at the tech giant since 2000 including being the General Manager, Chief Executive Officer, Director as well as Chairman of the board.

Safaricom at the same time appointed Ms. Murielle Lorilloux to the Safaricom Board.

Murielle has previously worked at Vodacom Group in the UK as an executive business director for Europe cluster markets and Vodacom business international.

