News

Sakaja Appoints Waiguru’s Husband To Head Nairobi’s Legal Pending Bills Review Committee

By

Published

IMG 20211026132244

File image of Governor Anne Waiguru and her husband Kamotho Waiganjo.

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has appointed  Lawyer Kamotho Waiganjo to head a committee to review, and verify pending Ksh 21 billion legal bills claimed against the county.

In a gazette notice on Monday January 16, Sakaja ordered the Kamotho-led committee to submit monthly progress reports and a final report to him within three months.

According to Sakaja the task force will have access to reports of any previous investigations relevant to its mandate.

“The Committee shall (within 3 months), after scrutiny and analysis of the County government’s stock of legal pending bills (or such longer period that the Governor may authorize), submit to the Governor a report with recommendations to the settlement of the said pending bills and within (4) months, submit to the Governor a final report detailing recommendations towards the streamlining of the procurement of legal services within the County Government and ensuring that future escalation of pending legal bills is avoided,” the notice read in part. 

nairobi to spend sh15f88b80e7f574

Nairobi City Hall. Image courtesy.

Nairobi County currently has pending bills worth Ksh 100 billion dating back to 2016. 

The county government owes the Local Authorities Pension Fund (Lapfund) Sh24.9 billion in unremitted contributions.

Law firms are owed Sh21.2 billion, government guaranteed loans stand at Sh15.3 billion while onlent water, foreign loans account for Sh3.8 billion.

City Hall also owes KCB Bank Sh4.5 billion in long term loans.

It owes Kenya Revenue Authority Sh932 million in unremitted pay-as-you-earn of Sh707.9 million, with penalties and interests accruing from the same amounting to Sh105.7 million.

The devolved government also owes KRA another Sh118.5 million in VAT.

Also Read: Edwin Sifuna Calls Out Dp Rigathi Gachagua For Interfering With Nairobi Matters

