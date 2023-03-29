Sakaja Bans Azimio Anti-Government Demos In Nairobi 

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has banned anti-government demonstrations within the capital.

In a statement on Wednesday March 29, Sakaja Nairobi has already borne the brunt of Azimio’s mass protests the past two Mondays and is not prepared for another round of demonstrations.

“The Governor of Kisumu’s idea that he can export his demonstrations to Nairobi and make our county the capital of demonstrations and associated mayhem is preposterous and totally unacceptable.

“In the spirit of devolution, I would advice the Governor of Kisumu, Prof Anyang’ Nyong’o to keep his demonstrations to his county,” said Sakaja

He stated that going forward demonstrations shall not be allowed to take place within the capital.

“It has been decided that further protests and demonstrations shall similarly no longer take place in any part of the city,” he said.

Sakaja had also been asked to give his stand on the Azimio demonstrations by a section of Kenya Kwanza politicians.

“We want to tell Sakaja that we are watching him keenly. He is not condemning the demonstrations that are taking place in the city. We can see that you (Sakaja) are acting like a chameleon,” Laikipia Senator John Nderitu stated.

Governor Nyong’o had earlier stated that the Kisumu protesters would hold demos in the capital.

“All public demonstrations within Kisumu County have from today been suspended indefinitely so that we can join the demonstrations in Nairobi,” he stated.

He also stated that the indefinite suspension of the Kisumu protests will allow supporters of opposition leader Raila Odinga to join the ongoing unrest in Nairobi.

The Kisumu Governor, on the other hand, stated that, despite the suspension, Kisumu residents remain committed to Azimio’s objectives and its campaign for a better Kenya.

