Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Sakaja Bans Azimio Anti-Government Demos In Nairobi 

By

Published

IMG 20230329 WA0007

File image of Johnson Sakaja

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has banned anti-government demonstrations within the capital. 

In a statement on Wednesday March 29, Sakaja Nairobi has already borne the brunt of Azimio’s mass protests the past two Mondays and is not prepared for another round of demonstrations. 

“The Governor of Kisumu’s idea that he can export his demonstrations to Nairobi and make our county the capital of demonstrations and associated mayhem is preposterous and totally unacceptable.

“In the spirit of devolution, I would advice the Governor of Kisumu, Prof Anyang’ Nyong’o to keep his demonstrations to his county,” said Sakaja

He stated that going forward demonstrations shall not be allowed to take place within the capital. 

“It has been decided that further protests and demonstrations shall similarly no longer take place in any part of the city,” he said.

Sakaja had also been asked to give his stand on the Azimio demonstrations by a section of Kenya Kwanza politicians. 

“We want to tell Sakaja that we are watching him keenly. He is not condemning the demonstrations that are taking place in the city. We can see that you (Sakaja) are acting like a chameleon,” Laikipia Senator John Nderitu stated.

Kisumu Governor Prof Anyang Nyongo 800x500 1

Kisumu Governor Prof Anyang Nyongo

Governor Nyong’o had earlier stated that the Kisumu protesters would hold demos in the capital. 

“All public demonstrations within Kisumu County have from today been suspended indefinitely so that we can join the demonstrations in Nairobi,” he stated. 

He also stated that the indefinite suspension of the Kisumu protests will allow supporters of opposition leader Raila Odinga to join the ongoing unrest in Nairobi.

The Kisumu Governor, on the other hand, stated that, despite the suspension, Kisumu residents remain committed to Azimio’s objectives and its campaign for a better Kenya.

Also Read: Governor Anyang Nyon’go Suspends Public Demonstrations in Kisumu

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, , , ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019