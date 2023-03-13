Connect with us

Sakaja Denies Calling for Ruto, Raila Handshake

File image of Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has dismissed claims that he is pushing for a handshake between President William Ruto and Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga. 

Sakaja in a tweet on Sunday March 12 stated that he is only appealing to President Ruto to engage the opposition in order to avert the planned nationwide mass action.

“Not accurate. I have not asked for a handshake but a discussion. Everyone should be heard. We have only one Kenya. No annex,” he stated. 

Speaking ealier after a church service at St. Joseph Mukasa in Nairobi, Sakaja argued that the Kenya Kwana should acknowledge all leaders and hear their demands. 

“No one wants a handshake or nusu mkate. But you must acknowledge all leaders, you must be able to hear what are the legitimate concerns,” he said speaking after a church service at St. Joseph Mukasa in Nairobi.

He added: “This country is bigger than any one person this is our country and everyone must be made to feel as Kenyan as the other person.” 

Governor Sakaja

He further stated that the Kenya Kwanza regime does not stand for politics of exclusion noting that some of Ruto’s allies are pushed him to maintain a hard stand when dealing with Azimio.

“However, there are other leaders who are trying to become hardliners, to tell the president not to reach out.

“The politics of exclusion is not the politics of Kenya Kwanza. Kenya Kwanza’s politics is politics of inclusion and I know that is what the president stands for.” He remarked. 

Governor Sakaja Accused of Funding Azimio Kamukunji Rally

